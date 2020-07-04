Dovie Sims Ulmer, 105, of the Sharon Community gained her heavenly wings on July 4, 2020 at Jones County Rest Home, where she had been a resident for the last six years. She was born on April 24,1915, the 11th of 12 children born to Green Robert and Cora Moss Sims.
Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the burial will follow in Sharon Cemetery. Longtime family friend and relative Brother Stanley Doggett and her pastor Brother Joe Watson will officiate. She will be buried at Sharon Cemetery next to her husband.
Always humble and quietly spoken, she handled each adversity with strength and honor. She felt her greatest accomplishment was taking care of her youngest daughter born with Down syndrome till her death at the age of 64.
She was preceded in death by her parents Green Robert and Cora Moss Sims; all her brothers and sisters; her husband of 54 years Hubert Ulmer; her sons Wayne, Glen and Devall Ulmer; her daughters Esther Pearl Clinton (Buddy) and Violet Ulmer; her grandsons Mike and Dale Ulmer and Clay and Chris Matthews.
She is survived by her daughters Rachael Dyess Hughes (Franklin) and Ann Matthews (James F); her grandchildren David Dyess, Cheree Clinton Livingston (Sherman) of Ellisville, Floyd Clinton (Teresa) of Ellisville, Billy Ulmer (Helen) of Eucutta, Sonya Dyess Everett (Doug) of Laurel, Pam Ulmer Rigney of Seminary and Courtney Matthews Kittrell (Mike) of Lucedale; and a host of great- and great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be the men of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church.
We would like to thank all the staff at Jones County Rest Home for the loving care they gave our mother. We appreciate it more than you know.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
