Doyle Gwinn Carter, 86, of Laurel was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Laurelwood Community Living Center. He was born on Aug. 22, 1932 to Richard and Kate Carter.
He was a retired salesman for the oilfield industry and a member of West Laurel Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as a deacon for many years.
He is survived by one son, Darrell Milton Carter (Tracy) of Soso; five grandchildren, Benjamin Patin of Jackson, Mitch Stroud (Sarah) of Santee, Calif., Danni Wiggins (Michael) of Birmingham, Ala., and Hannah Marsalis (Stuart) and Kenny Carter (Ashley), all of Moselle; one step-granddaughter Kari Stewart (Brett) of Laurel; great-grandchildren Audrey Stroud, Carter Stroud, Taylin Wiggins, Grady Marsalis, Caleb Stewart and Timber Carter, who will be arriving in August; and two nephews, Donald Friday and Richard Fewell of Monroe, La.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Arthurine “Rene” Carter; two sons, Richard Gwinn Carter and Kenneth Dale Carter; and two sisters, Opal Richardson and Helen Friday of Monroe.
Serving as pallbearers are Benjamin Patin, Kenny Carter, Stuart Marsalis, Brett Stewart, Cooper Gunnell and Mike Mulkey. Honorary pallbearers will be Mitch Stroud and Michael Wiggins.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday. Brother Brent Benson will officiate.
Interment will be in Lake Park Cemetery.
