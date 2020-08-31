Doyle "Mike" Mikehel Nelson, 74, of Laurel died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Jasper General Nursing Home in Bay Springs. He was born Saturday, April 20, 1946, in Smith County.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 2:30 p.m. at Matthews Cemetery with burial to follow. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mike was a member of Moss Church of God and was self-employed for more than 40 years, working first at Dixie Muffler shop and Mr. T’s Dairy Bar. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father Max L Nelson and mother Grace Evelyn Nelson.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years Clydette Mills Nelson; daughters Stacy Ishee (Stephen) and Tracy Pierce (Kenny); grandchildren Christopher Pierce and Regan Barnes (Wesley); great-grandchildren Paxton Pierce and Baylor Pierce; and sister Dione McAndrews (Tony).
Pallbearers will be Stephen Ishee, Kenny Pierce, Christopher Pierce and Wesley Barnes.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
