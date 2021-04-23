Dr. Alfred Arrington began his earthly life on Feb. 3, 1943, in Laurel to the late Mr. Olen Arrington Sr. and the late Mrs. Johnnie Mae (Morgan) Arrington. He was the third child of a family of five children. On March 26, 1967, he married the love of his life, Josie Howard of Cleveland, Miss., and to this union, four children were born. Alfred accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at a very early age. He often testified to how the spiritual teachings at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Laurel inspired his devotion to God. On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Dr. Alfred Arrington completed his final chapter in his earthly life journey.
A native of Laurel, Alfred attended Oak Park High School and graduated in the Class of 1962. Excelling both academically and athletically, Alfred participated in the honors program, mathematics club, economics club, football team and track-and-field. Most recently, he served as past-president of the Oak Park High School Class of 1962. In 2012, Alfred was inducted into the Oak Park High School Hall of Fame for his community and public service contributions.
In the fall of 1962, Alfred enrolled at Alcorn Agriculture and Mechanical College in Lorman and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education with a minor in Biology in 1966. In 1964, he was initiated into Alcorn’s Gamma Pi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. In 1970, Alfred continued his quest for excellence and earned a Master of Arts in Education from Tennessee State University in Nashville. In 1975, he proudly earned a Doctorate in Education from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla.
Alfred’s profound career as an educator spanned beyond borders and his diligence as a public servant was immeasurable. Professionally, his exceptional background allowed him to serve as assistant principal, head football coach and director of athletics at G. W. Griffin High School in Lake Providence, La.; research assistant to the Dean of Education at Tennessee State University; assistant to the Dean for Minority Affairs and instructor at Oklahoma State University; visiting professor of Anatomy and Physiology at Delta State University; Assistant vice president for Academic Affairs in the Office of Provost, vice president for Academic Affairs in the Office of Provost and Chairman of the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Department at Mississippi Valley State University; and adjunct professor and academic consultant at Alcorn State University.
As a well-recognized literary and academic scholar, Alfred was often called upon to conduct strategic planning, conflict management and staff development symposiums for colleges and universities throughout the United States. Dr. Alfred Arrington secured more than $5.5 million in federal and state funds for academic programs and university endowments. As a proficient grant writer, Alfred was often honored for his publications and service at Alcorn State University, Mississippi Valley State University, University Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Tennessee State University, Kansas State University, Jackson State University, University of Utah and the University of Mississippi. Notably, Alfred was recognized as an Alcorn State University Distinguished Alumnus of the Year and Mississippi Valley State University Department Head of the Year by the National Alumni Association.
At the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Alfred served as Dean of Graduate Studies and Continuing Education, associate professor in the Graduate School of Education and Chairperson of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Athletics Committee. In 2001, he served as the director of Research for Graduate Studies. In 2004, he sponsored the first University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Graduate Retreat and served as director of the University’s first Human Performance Laboratory. Alfred also served as principal writer and consultant for the HPER accreditation of programs by the National Association of Sports and Physical Education (NASPE/NCATE) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). In addition, he shared leadership responsibilities for supervision of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff campuses in Lake Village, Gould, Marianna and North Little Rock.
Alfred’s professional affiliations included, but were not limited to, the National Association of University Administrators, Association of American Educators, National Education Association, American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, Mississippi Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation (vice president), Academic Policies Committee, Arkansas Alliance for Health, Physical Education Recreation and Dance Board of Directors, Phi Delta Kappa, and the American Association of Higher Education. He was the Founder of the annual Dr. Vannette Johnson Research Symposium in 2001 and co-founder of the first University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Academic and Athletic Banquet in 2003.
Alfred was also a member of Commencement Committee, Graduate Council Committee, Student Appeals Council, Deans and Directors Council, Technology Committee, National Council for Accreditation of Teachers of Education (NCATE), Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS), Evaluation Committee and Chairperson for many high schools (Leflore, Sunflower, Humphreys, Washington, Yazoo, Lee, Panola and Holmes counties), colleges and universities including Jarvis Christian, Paul Quinn, Miles, Stillman, Knoxville College and Grambling State University, Kentucky State University, Jackson State University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State University.
Alfred’s community memberships and affiliations included, but were not limited to, the Director of Activities for the Quapaw Area Council for Boy Scouts of America, Boy Scouts of America Sacrean District State of Arkansas, American Cancer Society, Pine Bluff Rotary Club, Leflore County Boys and Girls Club, Mississippi Special Olympics, past President of the Advisory Council for the National Youth Sports Program, Charter President of the Optimist Club of Itta Bena, past coordinator of Leflore County American Heart Association In-School Program, area coordinator for Physical Best (committed to the future of children’s health), president of the National Association of Health and Fitness, Member of the Board of Trustees and Coordinator of Youth Activities for youth ages K-18 at United Baptist Church, Cleveland, Leflore County Election Commissioner and the American Cancer Society.
Dr. Alfred Arrington was preceded in death by his parents Olen Arrington Sr. and Johnnie Mae (Morgan) Arrington; daughter Dr. Shundra Arrington-Warren; sister Margaret Arrington; and brothers Olen Arrington Jr. and Marvin Arrington.
Dr. Alfred Arrington leaves to his cherished memories his loving wife of 54 years Josie Howard-Arrington of Greenwood; son William Davis of Laurel; three daughters, Dr. Wandra Arrington of Vicksburg, Margaret Michelle Arrington of Atlanta and Eulette Denise (Jesse) Harris of Chicago; devoted sister Luella (Jonas) Hardy of Laurel; eight grandchildren, Sydney D. Warren of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Jordan K. Warren of Montgomery, Ala., Michael V. Harris and Mason M. Harris of Chicago, William L. Davis Jr. and William A. Davis Jr. of Laurel, Taakanesha Davis of Laurel and Erica Martin of Milwaukee, Wis.; godson Rommell Isaac of Conyers, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Century Funeral Home of Greenwood.
