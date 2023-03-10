Dr. Andrew Jack Martineau, 60, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023.
Andrew was a resident of Sarasota, Fla., where he was practicing dentistry. He was a 1982 graduate of South Jones High School in Ellisville. He was also a graduate of JCJC, William Carey University and the University of Mississippi Dental College.
He is survived by son Joey Martineau of Sarasota; parents G. L. “Jack” and Ann Martineau of Ellisville; brothers Lee Martineau, Bert Martineau and John Martineau, as well as sister Lora Davis, all of Ellisville.
A memorial service is planned for April 1 at 10 a.m. at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home in Sarasota.
