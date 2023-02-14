Dr. Cecilia Jo “CJ” Davis of Ellisville passed away Feb. 12, 2023.
She was born Feb. 19, 1956, in Waynesboro, to Joe and Elizabeth Davis.
She is survived by her mother; her sister Gina Kilgore (Andy) of Hattiesburg; her brother Joey Davis of Ovett; three nieces, Haley Easterling (Koby), Allie Davis and Neely Kilgore; and nephew Brad Davis of Australia.
She was preceded in death by her father Joe Davis.
CJ will always be remembered as a lover of all God’s creatures. She had a vicious sense of humor known by any who knew her, and she touched many lives therapeutically and in friendship. CJ was a sweet, kind, giving soul who will be missed by many.
