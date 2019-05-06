Dr. Dorothy Kalehoff, fondly known as Dot-Dot, passed away in her home on May 2, 2019 after 100 wonderful years of life.
She grew up in Raleigh. She then lived in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Pa., Mount Holly, N.J., Homestead, Fla., and finally Laurel, which she called home for 30 years.
Dot-Dot was an educator for 50 years — as a sociology professor at multiple colleges, a curriculum director at Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly and a youth director and senior citizen activities coordinator for numerous churches, and a team member for educational consultants. In addition, she was an extraordinary mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dot-Dot’s joyful spirit and positive attitude toward life influenced all who came in contact with her.
Dot-Dot was preceded in death by her parents John and Almeda Waggoner; her sister Marjorie Jordan; her brother John Dan Waggoner; her husband E. Woodley Kalehoff; and her granddaughter Ariel Ball.
Dot-Dot is survived by her daughters Penny Wallin and Marjann Ball of Laurel; daughters-in-law Kathy Ball of Laurel and Diane Simard of Quebec; her sons Edward Kalehoff of New York and Olen Whatley of Laurel; her grandchildren Kaley Ball, Madelyn Miller, Matt Miller, Jenny McLeod, Rhye McLeod, Alexis Kalehoff, Rex Kalehoff, Max Kalehoff, Laura Kalehoff, Star Ulosevich, Garrett Ulosevich, Amber Parks, Terry Parks, Rain Wallin, Clay Wallin, Sarah Wallin, Smoke Wallin, Anitra Wallin, Philip Wright, Amy Wright, Terry Robertson and Lee Robertson; her great-grandchildren: Skye Wallin, Cameron Wallin, Sierra Wallin, Rhen McLeod, Tallon Miller, Terra Wallin, Evan Miller, Conner McLeod, Talli Wallin, Alina Miller, Julian Kalehoff, Sienna Miller, Celeste Kalehoff, Cole McLeod, Marlon Kalehoff, DJ Wright, Coy Parks, Stella Parks, Zinnia Ulosevich, Mila Kalehoff and Ariel (AJ) Ball.
A celebration of Dot-Dot’s life will be at Franklin United Methodist Church (805 Northview Drive, Laurel) at 2 p.m. with a reception following in the fellowship hall.
The family requests donations to Ari’s Pillowcase Project at 722 Front St., Laurel MS 39440.
