Dr. Etoile Graves-Smith, prominent educator, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 3, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church. Jacksonville Fla., was her home for many years throughout her educational career.
Her services will be Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hebron Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles William and Agnes Knight Graves.
She is survived by one son, Paul Wynn Smith of Lubbock, Texas; one granddaughter, Catherine Anne Smith, and one grandson, Joshua Smith of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Jimmie Dale and Michael Graves; and one sister, Sandra Wallace (Jerry), all of the Hebron Community.
Etoile attended Hebron Elementary School. She graduated from Ellisville High School (1955) and Jones County Junior College. Her B.S. and M.S. degrees were awarded at the University of Southern Mississippi, and she received her doctoral degree at the University of Alabama.
Etoile will be remembered for her contributions as an educator, administrator, professor and for her service and dedication to all of the Exceptional Education students in the Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville.
In addition, Etoile served as an adjunct professor at Jacksonville University and as site administrator and adjunct professor for Nova Southeastern University. She was a pioneer in developing and administering programs for the gifted and talented, as well as creating teacher training programs to prepare future teachers of the handicapped across the educational spectrum. Etoile’s expertise was instrumental in networking with the various community and multi-county agencies she represented.
Some of her most notable educational achievements spanned more than 45 years and included: director of the Special Needs Center in Atlanta; development of the first curriculum and educational program for the gifted and talented in Duval County, Fla., and several other states; president of the Florida Association for the Gifted; supervisor of Instructional Program Support and Federal Programs Administration; project manager and supervisor for the Florida Diagnostic Learning and Resource System, including Child Find; Nova University Employee of the Year; member of the Jacksonville Community Council Inc. and Children’s Commission; member of the DCSB Health Advisory Committee; member of Council for Exceptional Children (C.E.C); and member of Delta Kappa Gamma Honorary Educational Sorority.
Throughout her career, Etoile’s primary goal was to enhance and support the lives of special-needs children and to support the classroom teacher by providing funding, materials, equipment and professional development to ensure quality education for all. In doing so, she also took pride in serving as a professional mentor and role model for many future principals and administrators, who are forever indebted to her for her guidance and support.
Etoile lived life enthusiastically, with diverse interests. She was a majorette, enjoyed country-western dancing, was a member of the Dixie Darlings dance team and loved riding her Harley motorcycle. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family of co-workers in Jacksonville, who will miss her greatly. She was devoted to her two grandchildren. Etoile was a refined, Southern lady and proud of her family heritage. She will be remembered fondly for her wisdom, wit, diplomacy, knowledge of the United States Constitution and her devout love of the Bible.
