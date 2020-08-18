On June 13, 1944, the midwife, the late Katie Price, arrived at 714 Jackson St. in Laurel to deliver the only son of Hill Williams Sr. and Ruby Davis Williams. The paternal grandson of Job “Pye” Williams and Ida Williams and maternal grandson of Rev. Joseph Davis and Sarah McAdory Davis. Hill Williams Jr. grew up in the “Free State of Jones County” — Laurel.
His developmental years were spent going to school and working in his father’s businesses, Hill’s Café and Southside Taxi Stand, all located at 714 Jackson St. Elementary school days were at Sandy Gavin and Southside on the south side, middle school at Nora Davis in Kingston and graduated from Oak Park High School in Queensburg in 1964, lettering in football. His college journey started at Alcorn State University for one summer session and the train ride with Alfred Jenkins and the late Wayne Thames to Carbondale, Ill., to attend Southern Illinois University on a football scholarship.
In 1967 he married Millie Inge from Columbus, his college sweetheart, and to this union one son was born, Hill Williams III, during the time he was stationed at Folk Polk, La. in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1970. In 1972, he earned the Bachelor of Science degree and, in 1974, the Master of Science degree, both in health, physical education and recreation from Jackson State University. Three years later, in 1977, he went on to the University of Missouri in Columbia to earn the Doctor of Education in health, physical education and recreation with a research focus in adapted physical education.
Over a 53-year period, his focus was centered on his relationships with God, family life, his work in higher education, community outreach and his three grandchildren until his untimely passing in 2020.
In 2010, his higher-education focus allowed him to provide leadership in the development of the master’s-level program in sports science in the Health, Physical Education Recreation Department at Jackson State, with concentrations in sports management, strengthening and conditioning. He also served as a lecturer for the Jackson State University Urban Executive Ph.D. program. Through the College of Education in the Department of Health, Physical Education and Recreation, he served as chairman and associate professor for 10 years, as well as intramural director for more than 20 years. Williams’ range of educational experiences has primarily been in higher education at HBCUs, including serving as assistant professor and department chairman at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. This assignment included providing a work-plan blueprint for the development of intramural sports and aquatics at Central State University.
Professional networking was important to Williams. His involvement in organizations gave him access to strong bridge-building skills needed for teaching and research. His involvement in these organizations below allowed him to make sure his students had full and strong access to the enterprise of research, internships, apprentice opportunities, graduate school access and job placements once they were beyond the classroom in the tower of higher education.
His work included: American Alliance of Health, physical education, recreation and dance; Kappa Delta Pi – Honor Society in education; Mississippi Alliance of Health, physical education, recreation and dance; Ethnic Minority Council (AAHPER) vice president; Ethnic Minority Committee (SSDAAHPERD) chairman; NASSM (National American Society for Sport Management); NSCA (National Strength and Conditioning Association); and NAFA (National Health and Fitness Association).
He served on numerous committees during his tenure at Jackson State University and a highlight of that service was his role as assistant chief marshal (1979-2002) and chief marshal (2003-2016) of the Jackson State University graduation exercises. After 30 years of service, he decided to step down from this role as chief marshal after his oldest granddaughter, Jordyn Atiya Williams, received her undergraduate degree in 2016 when first lady Michelle Obama was the graduation commencement speaker. He was proud that more than three generations in the Williams family received 10 college degrees from Jackson State University.
Other professional profiles included: vice president – United Concerned Citizen, Columbia, Mo.; board member – Voluntary Action Center in Columbia; board member – Multi-County Health Association for Minorities - Laurel; founder and sponsor – Laurel-Jacksonian Club; president — National Oak Park High School Alumni Association; The Council for Exceptional Children; American School Health Association; American Cancer Society; Mississippi Special Olympic committee; Mississippi Educational Association; National Education Association; Missouri Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance; Young Men’s Christian Association; Noon Optimist Club of Jackson (president, vice president, secretary/treasurer); Alabama/Mississippi District Optimist International (lieutenant governor); and the American Red Cross – board member.
His attention to various community outreach programs enhanced his professional career and was centered on a commitment to increasing the number of Blacks attending college with high standards of expectations in academic achievement. His philosophy was “College is for all youth and that all African Americans who hold a high school diploma or GED credits should attend a Historically Black College or University.” His passion was to have more African American students earn graduate degrees.
Other community involvement included: vice polemarch, Jackson Alumni Chapter Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. (1990-1996); member PTA, Peeples Junior High School; co-undergraduate adviser, Delta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.; president – Noon Optimist Club of Jackson; member of the board – Opera South Guild; membership chairman Jackson Metro Oak Park High School Alumni Association; Community Stew Pot (meals for homeless); founder and director, Community Youth Summer Swim Program; founder and director, Moving Toward Manhood Youth Program, Piney Woods Country Life School; and founder and director, summer youth recreation program, Calvary Baptist Church, Laurel.
His genetic code for business was planted in him by his parents and he understood the value of land ownership, home ownership and being involved in some form of retail and service-related activities for the community. The seed was planted in 1939 in Laurel. Williams’ lifetime dreams and desires were that he would leave a legacy of land ownership, whereby providing affordable rental housing to families at the Hill Williams Sr. Building at 714 Jackson St. in Laurel in 2020.
Honors, awards and special recognitions given to Williams have included: Kappa Alpha Psi Polemarch Achievement Award - Jackson; Certificate of Appreciation, Mississippi Special Olympic Committee for Volunteer Work; Outstanding Young Men of America; The Pride in Teaching Award (MAHPHERD) Vicksburg; Certificate of Appreciation for Outstanding and Dedicated Service – Laurel – Jacksonian Club; The Mayor’s Award of Merit, Mayor of Jackson; Outstanding Service Award, National Oak Park High School Alumni Association; Outstanding Contributions as Intramural director, Jackson State University; Personality of the South; Teacher of the Year, Jackson State University Health, Physical Education and Recreation; Teacher of the Year, Jackson State University School of Education; Laurence Clifton Jones Distinguished Service Award, Piney Woods Country Life School; Banquet Speaker Award, Jackson State University, School of Education; I.S. Sanders Board Chairman Award, Young Men Christian Association (YMCA); President’s Award, National Oak Park Alumni Association; Outstanding Contribution Award, Mississippi Alliance Health, Physical Education and Recreation; Girls and Women Sports Day Leadership Award.
His spiritual walk allowed him to be a dedicated member for more than 40 years with the church family of Greater Pearlie Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson. He served as a deacon, treasurer and Sunday school teacher. At home in Laurel, with extended family members, his fellowship was strong at his mother’s church, Calvary Baptist Church. He established the Ruby Davis Williams HBCU Annual Scholarship Award. At his father’s church, St. Elmo Missionary Baptist Church, the Hill Williams Sr. HBCU Annual Scholarship Award was created. At Green Hill Baptist Church in Shubuta, he established and was involved in the Hill & Ruby Williams Annual Family Legacy Program.
In his lifetime, his pillars of strength were rooted in God and his relationships and bonds with family, neighbors, community and education. Williams was married 52-plus years to Millie Inge Williams. Along with her he leaves wonderful memories to be cherished by their son Hill Williams III; two beautiful granddaughters, Jordyn Atiya and LilaReece; one grandson Hill Williams IV of Katy, Texas; three sisters, Marva Williams Appleberry and Ivory Williams Shelby (Robert) of Laurel and Eva Carlotta Williams Clanton of Jackson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; four in-laws, Linda Inge Brown (Anthony); Evie Inge Jr., MacArthur Inge (Daisy) of Columbus, Johnson Inge (Wanda) of Vancouver, Wash.; and many neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Hill Sr. and Ruby Williams; one sister, Emmetta Jean Williams Hardy; his daughter-in-law Christa ‘Muffin” Williams; and his mentor Dr. Melvin Evans.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at Autumn Woods Cemetery, 4000 W. Northside Drive, Jackson, MS 39209. Visitation will be Friday at Westhaven Funeral Home 3580 Robinson Road, Jackson, MS 39209, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
