Dr. James Patrick “Jim” Baldwin, 88, of Laurel died Jan. 12, 2022 in Hattiesburg of complications from surgery.
He was born Dec. 13, 1933, in Jackson and moved to Laurel at a young age.
He was preceded in death by his parents Patrick Henry Baldwin and Myrtis Watson Baldwin; brother Ray Douglas Baldwin and sister-in-law Linda Baldwin.
He graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in Laurel in 1951. He then attended the University of Mississippi and Millsaps College before graduating with a Doctorate in Dental Surgery from University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis in 1957. After college, Jim served five years in the United States Army and was stationed in Fort Benning, Ga.; Camp Pelham, South Korea; and San Antonio, Texas, before returning to Laurel to practice dentistry for more than 50 years until his retirement. He was an active member of First Baptist Church for many years and of Highland Baptist Church previously.
He is survived by his wife Mary Louise (Bebe) Hammill Baldwin; children John Patrick Baldwin of Madison, Brenda Joyce Baldwin Roberts (Mike) of Homewood, Ala., James Daniel Baldwin (Virginia E.) of Pawtucket, R.I., and Brian Robert Baldwin of Cary, N.C.; niece Allison Baldwin Dunn of Marietta, Ga.; and grandchildren John Teague Roberts of Nashville, Patrick Butler Baldwin of Alpharetta, Ga., Erin Elise Roberts of Montgomery, Ala., and Emily Tiernan Roberts of Homewood.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at First Baptist Church of Laurel, followed by the funeral at 3 p.m., and burial after in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation be made to First Baptist Church of Laurel or to the church of your choice.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.