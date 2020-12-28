Shady Grove resident Dr. Johnny Craig Pryor, 61, died Dec. 21, 2020 at his home in Shady Grove.
There will be a family graveside burial service on Wednesday, Dec. 30. A memorial service to celebrate his memory will take place in 2021.
Dr. Pryor was born Feb. 27, 1959, in Laurel to Jean and J.N. Pryor.
Johnny could accomplish anything he set his mind to do. During his childhood, he was an accomplished student, member at Trinity Baptist church and an Eagle Scout.
Dr. Pryor studied to be a medical doctor at the University of Southern Mississippi and UMMC, before performing his residency and fellowships to become a renown neurosurgeon. He spent 20 years in New York City and Boston working at the best brain surgery hospitals in the world. In 2016, Dr. Pryor came home to Mississippi to take care of his ailing mother and father.
He is survived by his sons James and Jesse; his daughter Cathryn Olivia; and his brother Jay.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dr. Betty Davis Pryor.
Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 1411, Laurel, MS 39441. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Mississippi chapter of Kairos Prison Ministry International in honor of Dr. Pryor.
