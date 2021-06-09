Dr. Joseph Daniel Stringer Jr. of Waynesboro passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 after an extended illness. He was born in Taylorsville on Thursday, Dec. 1, 1932, to Joseph Daniel Stringer Sr. and Rachel Risher Stringer. He was married to the late Sharia Gregory Stringer for 63 years.
Dr. Stringer was preceded in death by his wife Sharia Gregory Stringer; father Joseph Daniel Stringer Sr.; mother Rachel Risher Stringer.
He is survived by his son Joseph Daniel Stringer III of Winona; daughter Dr. Michele Stringer Platt of Mobile, Ala.; granddaughter Gracie Platt of Mobile; and sister Mrs. Mary Lou Robertson of Taylorsville.
Dr. Stringer was educated at and was a quarterback for Taylorsville High School, Jones Junior College and Marion Military Institute. After receiving his Doctor of Dental Surgery at the University of Tennessee, Dan and Sharia were stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, with the Army.
Col. Stringer served more than 30 years in the Army and Army Reserve and was the hospital commander of the 305th Field Hospital in Gulfport. After achieving his Airborne medal, he completed Air Assault training at the age of 55. The army reactivated him to participate in Operation Desert Storm. He retired from the United States Army and later retired from Stringer Dental Clinic after working as a dentist for more than 60 years.
During his lifetime, he was a pilot, Boy Scout leader, world traveler and avid hunter and fisherman. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Waynesboro and sang in the choir. Dan and Sharia also volunteered with a dental mission trip to Honduras.
Visitation for Dr. Stringer will be Thursday, June 10, from 10-11 a.m. at Freeman Funeral Home in Waynesboro. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. at Fellowship Cemetery in Taylorsville with Dr. Andy Olson and Dr. Steve Smith officiating. Interment will be in Fellowship Cemetery.
The family extends their love and appreciation to Mrs. Sheila Britton for her many years of friendship and service.
