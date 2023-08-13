Dr. Larry T. Holifield, 66, of Laurel passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Hattiesburg.
Larry was born May 28, 1957, to Duane and Lois Holifield. He graduated from West Jones High School, then continued his education at Jones County Junior College. After receiving his B.S. degree from The University of Southern Mississippi, he worked as a registered nurse prior to acceptance at The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, where he graduated with honors in 1993. Larry completed his residency in Family Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He practiced family medicine in Laurel for many years, providing care to those of Jones and surrounding counties.
Larry was preceded in death by an infant son Lee Thomas Holifield; parents Duane and Lois Holifield; and mother and father-in-law Harold and Ollie Pitts.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years Lanell Holifield; daughters Kimberly Holifield of Laurel and Kacey Holifield (Justin Locklear) of Hattiesburg; sister Beverly Buckley (Jay) of Atlanta; brothers Glenn Holifield (Joan) and Terry Holifield (Donna) of Laurel; sister and brother in-law Linda and Larry Hilbun of Ellisville; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug.14, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Big Creek Cemetery in Soso. Dr. Joseph Harris and Brother Brandon Wilson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Brad Holifield, Stan Holifield, Kyle Holifield, Noah Holifield, Ron Hilbun and Ryan Hilbun.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (at alz.org), with hopes of finding a cure.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
