Dr. Norma Jean Hollimon-Walters-Mclemore passed away March 15, 2020 in Rockledge, Fla. She was born in 1932 in Ovett. She was 87.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband Fred Thomas "Bud" or "Freddy" Walters; second husband James E. Mclemore; parents William "Webb" Hollimon and Coriene Odom Hollimon; brothers Macon C. Hollimon Sr. and Jackson Webster "J.W." Hollimon; sister Ancie Maurine Poole; and great-granddaughter Brittany Marie Beyel.
She is survived by daughters Donna Jean Walters-(Garry) Cribb-(James) Nary of Melbourne, Fla., and Sheila Lorraine (Phil) Beyel of Cocoa, Fla.; grandchildren Ryan Thomas (Monica) Cribb of Palm Bay, Fla., and Phillip Joseph "P.J." Beyel of Cocoa, Fla.; great-grandchildren Aften Suzette Beyel, Brandon Thomas Cribb and Riley Taylor Cribb of Brevard County, Fla.; stepsons James Michael (Becky) Mclemore of Gulf Shores, Ala., and Robert Glen Mclemore of Ellisville; stepdaughter Mary Beth (Eric) Johnston of Laurel; step-grandchildren Cinnamon Mclemore, Hayden Johnston and Mikel Estilitte of Mississippi; step-great-grandchildren Gabi Walters and Fox Walters of Mississippi; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Norma was born and raised in Ovett. She graduated from Whitfield High School in Ovett in 1951. She worked in Laurel for a few years at Reliance Manufacturing until she began nursing school at South Mississippi Charity Hospital School of Nursing in Laurel. She graduated in 1957.
Norma worked for a number of years in Laurel at Boone Clinic as a registered nurse for Dr. James C. Waites. Norma later moved to Melbourne, Fla., with her family, where she worked for Dr. N.F. Fain Jr., and Brevard County School as a counselor and teacher. She returned to college to continue her education, where she completed several degrees over the next few years, and obtained her greatest level of accomplishment, earning a PhD in the School of Education.
She accepted a position with Auburn University, where she was over time promoted to the rank of full professor in vocational education. She worked there until her retirement.
Norma was extremely devoted to her profession. She was always advocating the importance of education. She received numerous awards for her achievements and contributions for her service as a dedicated educator and leader at the local, state, and national levels.
Norma moved back to Ellisville in 2000 after the death of her husband. She later remarried and lived in Ellisville for 16 years.
Norma lived in Hattiesburg for a short time at Provision Assisted Living and Memory Care with her husband until he became ill and passed away. She relocated to Florida in 2017 to be near her daughters and other family members. She resided at Palm Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rockledge, Fla.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Provision Living in Hattiesburg, Palm Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rockledge, and Vitas Hospice for their kindness and loving care. A special thank you to the staff in Washington Cottage for their excellent daily care and compassion for Norma. Also, a special thank you to Sandra Martin of Ellisville for her loving care and devotion to Norma at her home before moving to Florida.
Visitation will be Friday, March 20, from 1-2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A service will be immediately following visitation at 2. The burial will follow in Mount Olive Methodist Church Cemetery in Ovett. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.
