Dr. Peggy Joyce Langley Payne died on April 10, 2021 after a long illness.
She is survived by her daughter Cathy (Bruce) Anderson of Kennesaw, Ga.; son Jim (Jennifer) Payne of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren Gracie, Abby, Dylan and Hannah; and sisters Nella (Jack) Sanders and Nancy (Bob) Milhollin.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years Rev. Victor Payne; and a host of loved ones.
Memorial services will be on May 15 in Lucedale at Sigler Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and Service at 11. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kenya Connection Kids (www.kenyaconnectionkids.org) or www.legacy.org/trees
Peggy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She grew up in Ovett, one of six children of Zeb and Zella Langley. She met the love of her life Vic when they were both studying at Mississippi College. She was a summer missionary and he was one of the students who sent her a card saying he was praying for her. His beautiful handwriting caught her eye. That was the beginning of a love that started in 1960 and lasted until her last breath.
Peggy lived all across the southern USA, following her Baptist preacher husband from place to place. She was an RN with a Master of Science in Psych/Mental Health Nursing (University of Mississippi) and a Doctorate of Nursing (University of Alabama-Birmingham.) She was a nursing professor who taught at Queens College and The Medical University of South Carolina. She retired as the director of Nursing for the VA Medical Center in Salisbury, N.C.
Peggy was a devoted Christian who spent her life making sure those around her knew they were loved — by God and by her. Her friends and family remember her joy, her stubborn persistence, her glorious smile, her goofy sense of humor, her deep and abiding faith and, most of all, her love. She lived with dementia for more than a decade, losing her memories, her mobility, her independence and her vocabulary. She never lost her smile or her ability to love those around her.
If you asked Peggy to name her favorite scripture, she would answer Proverbs 3:5-6. "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path." These weren't just pretty words. These are words that describe the way she lived every day of her life. Saturday, God directed her path home, to be with her beloved Vic, finally whole and well. We love you, Mom.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.