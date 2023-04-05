Dr. Robert “Bob” Lee Donald Jr., D. D.S., went home to Jesus on April 3, 2023 at age 91. Dr. Donald joins his wife Mary Virginia Donald and his youngest daughter Judy Donald Clark in heaven.
He is survived by Kathy Donald Wigley (Cumming, Ga.) and Cindy Lee Powell (Vernon Hills, Ill.); his grandchildren Amanda Collette (Patrick), Kristin Vrieswyk (Jacob), Thomas Ruffin (Finée), Will Clark (Shelley) and Virginia Powell; as well as his great-grandchildren Laurel Collette, Elise Collette, Victoria Ruffin, Ellie Clark and Evie Clark.
Bob Donald was born in Vossburg in 1932. His father owned a pulpwood company and Dr. Bob had fond memories of his time working with his dad. He attended college at the prodding of his father at Mississippi State University and then continued his education at Emory University, where he completed dental school. Dr. Bob enjoyed a short stint in the U.S. Army and credits his time there with many of his successful dental practices.
As a dentist, he served on the Mississippi State Board of Dental Examiners in Jackson and was elected as president of the Board of Dentistry for multiple terms. He was a lifelong member of the Mississippi Dental Association and a member of the prestigious, invitation-only, Southern Academy of Oral Surgery. He owned a private dental practice in Laurel, where he dedicated his dental expertise and skill to the community for more than 50 years. His hands were never idle. He lovingly labored at his catfish farm in Ellisville during his free time and was always growing something in the garden or building or repairing a pond on his tractor. You could always find him “at the farm” if he wasn’t “at the office.” Our favorite PawPaw specialty was his boiled peanuts, but others may say it was the turkeys and hams he smoked each fall.
Dr. Bob was also a lifelong member of Franklin United Methodist Church. He and his wife generously devoted their time to the church and its events. Dr. Bob’s faith became foundational to him throughout his life and he found solace in hearing the Lord’s words nightly through his bible CDs. Dr. Bob loved his family and his friends and never ended a conversation without reminding them of that love. He will be missed, but our hope is this, “those who trust in the LORD will find new strength. They will soar high on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31
A celebration of his life will be Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m. at Franklin United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in Lake Park Hill Cemetery. Memory Chapel Funeral Home will host a visitation on Friday from 5-7 p.m.
