Dr. Samuel Marcus Allen, 74, of Quitman passed away on Dec. 27, 2021 at his residence. He was born on Oct. 22, 1947, to Howard and Marjorie (Jennings) Allen in Laurel.
Dr. Allen served Clarke County as a well-known family physician for more than 47 years who loved his patients and his patients loved him. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Quitman and served in numerous positions. He had a love for music and enjoyed singing in the church choir and men's choir. He was also involved in the MCC Community Choir and Meridian Symphony Chorus, where he enjoyed singing all over, and traveled as far as Carnegie Hall in New York. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time outdoors with his family.
Samuel is survived by wife Rose Marie Allen; daughter Stacey Adele (Cory) Sims; two sons Jeffrey Marcus Allen and John Michael Allen; sister Judy (Jan) Wilson; and three grandchildren, Abigail Marie Sims, Nicholas Allen Sims and Ellie Victoria Allen.
He was preceded in death by father Howard Allen; mother Marjorie Allen; and brother Curtis Howard Allen.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Quitman.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Mark Covington and Rev. Kenneth Owen, officiating.Burial will take place in the Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 203 East Franklin St., Quitman, MS 39355, or Creature Comforts Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 590, Quitman, MS 39355.
Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.
