Dr. Sharon D. McDonald, 59 of Ellisville passed away Friday, Nov. 25, in Ellisville. She was born Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1963, in Marrero, La.
A funeral service was Sunday at Ellisville Funeral Home. Burial was in Tucker Cemetery in Ellisville. Ellisville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Sharon was an instructor of nursing at the University of Southern Mississippi, from which she also earned her Doctorate of Education in May 2015. Prior to her teaching career, she spent many years serving as a registered nurse throughout the Pine Belt. Sharon was a devoted wife, loving mother and compassionate “Grammy.”
Survivors include her husband of 43 years Bryant McDonald; sons Cody McDonald (LeeAnne) and Randy McDonald (Kayla); grandchildren Ali McDonald, Lily Kate McDonald and T.J. McDonald; father Bill Purvis; mother Peggy Wright Green; sister Tracy Purvis Stanley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Devon Lawrence, Jesse McDonald, Justin McDonald, Allen Purvis and Pine Purvis.
