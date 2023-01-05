Dr. Thomas Ford Leggett Jr. passed away in his home on the 4th of January 2023. He was 96 years old.
He was born on the 18th of November 1926 and grew up in Laurel, where he practiced dentistry for more than 40 years, initially with his father and later with his son.
Dr. Leggett graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1944. After attending Loyola University for a short time, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Pensacola Naval Air Station for approximately two years. After his military service, he attended Jones County Community College and the University of Mississippi, and then received his DDS degree from the University of Maryland Dental School in Baltimore.
During his years of practice, he was a member of the American Dental Association as well as state and local dental associations and the Academy of General Dentistry. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a past president of the Laurel Kiwanis Club. Dr. Leggett was also a member of the Mississippi Forestry Commission and active in the tree farm community, contributing articles for publications and hosting field days on family property.
Dr. Leggett is survived by a son and daughter Dr. Kent B. Leggett (Tamara) and Ellen F. Leggett (Charles); grandchildren Parker F. Leggett (Chrissy) and Hillary Leggett Steinwinder (Thomas); and four great-grandchildren, Carter and Graham Leggett and Reimann and Parker Kent Steinwinder.
He was preceded in death by his father Dr. T. Ford Leggett Sr.; his mother Norma Sharp Leggett; his sister Ann Lea Weaver Avery; and his wife Shirley Webster Leggett.
The family will have a private graveside service. Memorials may be sent to the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art or to a charity of your choice.
