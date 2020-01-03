Dr. William Mack Martin passed away at his home in Hattiesburg on Dec. 3, 2019, at the age of 91.
William is survived by his wife Clarice; his son William Scott Martin; his daughter Paula Elaine Tubertini; and his stepson Jerry Shivers. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lucille Remley; his stepfather Howard Remley; and his daughter Deborah Lynn Kramer.
William was born on Oct. 14, 1928, to a farmer in Waco, Texas. His life was remarkable from the beginning. He was raised by his strong mother Lucille Remley and several loving aunts in Southern California. William was a curious and driven young man, well-loved and cared for by those women. They invested in his life through elementary and high school. Their support allowed him to pursue collegiate studies in Memphis.
Talented with his hands and good with people, William earned his degree in dentistry from the University of Tennessee School of Dentistry. While in school, he met his first wife Wanda Bailey. They were married in 1952 and lived with her family until he finished his education in 1954. Upon graduation, William entered the Navy in active duty for the next two years, serving in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was honorably discharged as a lieutenant commander after 20 years of reserve service.
After his time in active duty, William moved with his family to the Mississippi Delta and a new home in Greenville. There, he built a successful and well-respected dental practice for the next 42 years. William married his second wife, Clarice, in 1976 and they retired to Hattiesburg in 2005.
William was an avid outdoorsman, spending many happy hours with his friends and family on the golf course, fishing on the Little Red River or at "Wild Bill's Hunting Camp." He reveled in nature and sharing those experiences with anyone who wanted to trek into the outdoors. William sought to put his Christian faith into practice throughout his life as a member of the United Methodist Church and seeking to serve his neighbor — wherever that might be. William and Clarice traveled and golfed through the later years of their life, remaining close and making time for their many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
To know William was to know a man who spoke his mind, pursued his goals and could make even the sourest individual crack a smile as he tried to teach them the jitterbug. Throughout his retirement and into his final days, William remained defined by an expansive sense of humor and generosity of spirit that touched the lives of each person he met.
He will be sorely missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.