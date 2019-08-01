Dr. William W. Mayers of Laurel, 88, passed away July 29, 2019, surrounded by family at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Bill was born in Brandon to the late Daniel and Charlotte Mayers. He attended Brandon High School before continuing his education at Mississippi State University. He then went on to receive a medical degree from the University of Tennessee, which he used to practice Urology for years in Tennessee and Mississippi before retiring in 1992.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, sports, reading and staying up-to-date on all the new medical advancements. However, nothing beat a good story and a little country/bluegrass music. He was loved and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Charlotte Mayers, and his brother Daniel Mayers Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Margie G. Mayers; his three children, Wes (Katherine) Mayers of Nashville, Mark Mayers of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., and Julie (Randy) Graham of Laurel, as well as two stepchildren, Trudy (Tait) Selden of Tunica and Crosby (Sandee) Taylor of Fairhope, Ala.; his sister Charlotte (Charles) Faries of Portland, Ore.; his sister-in-law Hilda Mayers of Brandon; his grandchildren Mark H. Mayers of Santa Rosa Beach, Susan Graham of Hattiesburg and Abbey Graham of Laurel; stepgrandchildren Masey Gresham of Holly Springs, Mary Tait (Will) Seely of Jackson, Tenn., J. Crosby Taylor of Atlanta and Knox and Wills Taylor of Fairhope; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Memorials may be made to:
Mississippi Alzheimer’s Association
207 W Jackson St #1, Ridgeland, MS 39157
•
Mississippi American Cancer Society
1380 Livingston Ln, Jackson, MS 39213
