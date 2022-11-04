Dudley Phillip Windham Sr.

Dudley Phillip Windham Sr.

Dudley Phillip Windham Sr., 82 of Stringer, MS passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his residence in Stringer, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1940, in Moss, Mississippi.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. 601-649-3342

Dudley loved working in the oil Field and his favorite past time was fishing. He also loved gardening and mowing grass.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby Sydney and Lilly Eleanor Welborn Windham, daughter, Lisa Windham Bishop, sisters, Katherine Windham, Dorthy Rockhold, Elizabeth Crumbley, Nell Upton, brothers, Maxwell Windham and Joe Windham.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Rachel Allen Windham, son, Phil Windham (Kelly), daughter, Regina Windham (Tony), grandchildren, Josie, Lexy, Zach, Justin, Jason, Jimmy, Tyler.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.