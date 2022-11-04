Dudley Phillip Windham Sr., 82 of Stringer, MS passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his residence in Stringer, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1940, in Moss, Mississippi.
Dudley loved working in the oil Field and his favorite past time was fishing. He also loved gardening and mowing grass.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby Sydney and Lilly Eleanor Welborn Windham, daughter, Lisa Windham Bishop, sisters, Katherine Windham, Dorthy Rockhold, Elizabeth Crumbley, Nell Upton, brothers, Maxwell Windham and Joe Windham.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Rachel Allen Windham, son, Phil Windham (Kelly), daughter, Regina Windham (Tony), grandchildren, Josie, Lexy, Zach, Justin, Jason, Jimmy, Tyler.
