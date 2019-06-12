Dusty Alan Hammond, 57, of Laurel went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Monday, Nov. 13, 1961 in Laurel.
Dusty was a retail sales manager for Michaels of Hattiesburg.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Anguish and Ester Hammond, Joe and Alma Sellers and Maude Alice Bush.
Survivors include his son Shane Dustin Hammonds; parents Roy and Billie Hammond of Laurel; sister Dawn Payne; uncle Lee Bush; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m. at Lebanon Church in Laurel.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
