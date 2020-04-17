Dwain Jay Powell, 61, of Ellisville went home to be with His Lord and Savior on April 14, 2020. A private service was Friday at Sand Hill Baptist Church. Burial was in Sand Hill Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. James Blankenship officiated. Ellisville Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
