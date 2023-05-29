Dwight Andrew Lockhart, 46, of Laurel passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the family farm in Jasper County. He was born Friday, Oct. 1, 1976, in Laurel.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 30, from noon to 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. The burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Pendorff. Brother John Musgrove will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Dwight was a graduate of West Jones High School. He later attended Mississippi State University and received a bachelor’s degree in geology. He received a master’s degree from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Dwight worked in Tulsa, Okla., at the beginning of his career and later worked for Hunt Oil Company in Dallas.
He was preceded in death by his father Mitchell Lane Lockhart.
Survivors include his mother Scarlett Gail Pugh Lockhart; sister Lacy Lockhart; and cousin Michael Sullivan (Carol).
Pallbearers will be John Arthur Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, Gary Hamil, Kelly Hamil, Butch McKenzie and Martin Street.
Special music will be performed by Terrie Pittman.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.