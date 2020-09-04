Dylan Layke Walker, 31, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born Thursday, April 20, 1989, in Hattiesburg.

Dylan Layke Walker

Dylan Layke Walker

Dylan was adored and loved by everyone who knew him. He will live on in the hearts of every child he coached in football and soccer, every niece and nephew who loved him dearly, and his beautiful daughter who he took every last breath for. Dylan was a caring son, a loving husband, a devoted father, a wonderful brother and an amazing friend. Although our hearts are broken, we know that his is healed. We thank God for every precious moment we had with him.

Graveside services were Friday at Hickory Grove Cemetery and burial was in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Brandon Adcock officiated. Ellisville funeral home was in charge of arrangements.

Dylan was preceded in death by his father Layke Walker.

Survivors include his wife of six years Alyssa Walker; his precious daughter Laykely Walker; mother Sybil Kerry Sylvester Walker; brothers Thomas Smith (Leah) and Chance Davis (Sunny); father-in-law and mother-in-law Stan and Melanie McCraw; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.