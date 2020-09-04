Dylan Layke Walker, 31, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born Thursday, April 20, 1989, in Hattiesburg.
Dylan was adored and loved by everyone who knew him. He will live on in the hearts of every child he coached in football and soccer, every niece and nephew who loved him dearly, and his beautiful daughter who he took every last breath for. Dylan was a caring son, a loving husband, a devoted father, a wonderful brother and an amazing friend. Although our hearts are broken, we know that his is healed. We thank God for every precious moment we had with him.
Graveside services were Friday at Hickory Grove Cemetery and burial was in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Brandon Adcock officiated. Ellisville funeral home was in charge of arrangements.
Dylan was preceded in death by his father Layke Walker.
Survivors include his wife of six years Alyssa Walker; his precious daughter Laykely Walker; mother Sybil Kerry Sylvester Walker; brothers Thomas Smith (Leah) and Chance Davis (Sunny); father-in-law and mother-in-law Stan and Melanie McCraw; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews.
