Earl Rogers Keyes, “The Earl of Madison County,” passed away at his home on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at the age of 93. Earl was born on Sept. 19, 1926 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison. Visitation will be at noon and the funeral service will begin at 2 p.m.
As a child, Earl moved with his family to Laurel and graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1945. After attending Jones Junior College, Earl married Hallie Harris Houston in December of 1952. They moved to Jackson where Earl entered Jackson School of Law and was later instrumental in the merger of Jackson School of Law and Mississippi College School of Law. Together, they had three children. Earl practiced law in Jackson for over 50 years.
Earl has always loved sports and his love for the Ole Miss Rebels was unsurpassed. While in high school, he played basketball and ran track, where he lettered at Jones Junior College. He was often seen on the golf course at Colonial Country Club and competed in league tennis for many years. He and his late wife competed in the Senior Olympics in their early 70s, traveling all over the South. Earl continued to play tennis into his late 80s. Earl was a faithful and lifelong member of Broadmoor Baptist Church for over 65 years.
He was preceded in death by his late wife Hallie Houston Keyes; his parents Bertha Woodham and Elton Keyes; siblings Paul Revere Keyes, William Clarence “Dub” Keyes, Woodham Elton Keyes and Betty Keyes Butler.
He is survived by his second wife Shirley Egger Keyes; his brothers Billy Wayne Keyes of Flora and Roy Lee Keyes of Petal; his three children, Richard Earl Keyes (Sheila), Peter Franklin Keyes (Sue) and Susan Keyes Ward, all of Ridgeland; his seven grandchildren, Marion Keyes Gowdey (Andrew) of Meridian, Krysten Keyes Jernigan (Jay), Adam Keyes, Franklin Keyes (Rachael), and Houston Keyes (Madison), all of Madison, and Ryan Ward and Hallie Brett Ward of Ridgeland; and his three great-grandchildren Millie Gowdey, and Lynnon and Harris Jernigan.
For more detail on the life of Earl Keyes please visit Parkway Funeral Home website.
