Earl Roy Creel, 82, of Ellisville died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Sunday, March 14, 1937 in Jones County.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville with funeral services following at 7 in the chapel. Brother Kenny Smith and Brother Pat Patterson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Creel was preceded in death by his parents Mack Clayton Creel and Mertie Bell Creel; and brothers Johnny Doyle Creel and Jerry Mack Creel.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years Helen L. Creel and daughter Sonjia M. Reed (Earl) of Ellisville; grandchildren Steven Ryan Lambert, James Riley Lambert and Natalie Ann Holifield, all of Ellisville; great-grandchildren Skyla Anna Marie Lambert of Ellisville and Hunter Lane Grant of Sumrall; siblings Ricky Creel (Peggy) of Ellisville, Jimmie Helen Elzie of San Antonio, Texas, and Joseph Brandon Creel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
