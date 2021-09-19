Earlene P. Walters, 87, of Seminary passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Seminary. She was born Sunday, Jan. 7, 1934, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 20, from 5:30-8 p.m. at County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at County Line Missionary Baptist Church and the burial will follow in the church cemetery. Brother Clay Williamson, Brother Everette Broome and Brother Blake Ellis will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Earlene worked at Big Yank in Hattiesburg and the Hosiery Mill in Ellisville for many years. The Lord saved her soul at Pine Grove Baptist Church in 1948. She was a member of County Line Missionary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and caretaker who loved the Lord and her family. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her memory will live on in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo O. Walters, the love of her life for 50 years; parents Earl and Inez Parker; siblings Foster, Roland, Bo and Carley Parker; sisters Mamie Jordan and Corrine Hickson; and great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Overstreet and Cameron Walters.
Survivors include her daughter Barbara Ellis (Doyle); son Boots Walters (Norma); grandchildren Dwayne Ellis (Susan), Richard Ellis (Regina), Pamela Graham (Preston), Russell Ellis (Rebecca), Liz Vineyard (Kevin), B.J. Walters (Marianne), Rocky Walters (Tracy) and Amanda Overstreet (Keith); great-grandchildren Cory Ellis (Katy), Rivers Ellis, DeAnna Ellis, Darla Ellis, Debra Ellis, Colby Ellis, Blake Ellis (Andrea), Briana Hill (Hunter), Precious Graham, Presley McLeod (Dayvis), P.J. Graham, Madelyn McDonald (Chance), Grace Ellis, Sam Ellis, Hilary Post (Matt), Hayley Vineyard, Tyler Walters (Laken), Thomas Walters, Tanner Walters, Addyson Walters, Austyn Walters, Summer Bond (Kane), Makayla Grissett, Chase Walters (Lauren), Susannah Walters, Cambry Overstreet, Austin Overstreet (Morgan) and Hayden Overstreet; great-great-grandchildren Cash Ellis, Anna Kate Ellis, Layla Ellis, Fenton Ellis, Tatum Graves, Henleigh Graves, Harmony Hill, Audrey McDonald, Katie Earlene Post, Charleigh Walters, Kirklynn Walters and Grant Walters; sister Vicky Wade (Lyndal); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Dwayne Ellis, Richard Ellis, Russell Ellis, B.J. Walters, Rocky Walters, Preston Graham, Kevin Vineyard and Keith Overstreet.
Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons Cory Ellis, Blake Ellis, Colby Ellis, P.J. Graham, Tyler Walters, Thomas Walters, Samuel Ellis, Tanner Walters, Chase Walters, Austin Overstreet, Hayden Overstreet, Hunter Hill, Dayvis McLeod, Chance McDonald and Matt Post.
