Earnest Dale Graham, 84, of Laurel passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was an avid outdoorsman and member/deacon of First Baptist Church Moss.
Mr. Graham was preceded in death by his parents Robert E. Graham and Blanche Stringer Graham of Laurel.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years Lou Ella Graham; his brother Charles (Carolyn) Graham of Laurel; sisters Selena (Charles) Flynt of Laurel, and Sue (Jerry) Hodge of Moselle; his children Stacy (Mickey) Graham of Laurel and Blain (Carol) Graham of Pearl River, La.; his stepchildren Jimmy (Mary) Gilbert of Laurel and Tony (Kathy) Gilbert all of Bay Springs; grandchildren Caleb Graham and Kara (Steven) Gavin, all of Laurel, and Tori, Jon Michael and Jayme Graham, all of Pearl River; his step-grandchildren Corey (Autumn) Gilbert and Jerimie Gilbert and Bryce Gilbert and Bailey Gilbert; his great-grandchildren Brinley Graham and Addison and Brooklyn Gavin; and his step-great-grandchildren Ella, Kailey and Braxton Gilbert.
He joined the U.S. Army after high school and served for three years as a heavy equipment operator. He was a very patriotic person and, after the Army, he was employed by Texaco working offshore for 23 years until he retired. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener.
Pallbearers will be Charles Flynt, Steven Gavin, Caleb Graham, Charles Graham, Jerry Hodge and George Ishee.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Crabtree, Joe Larry Shelby, Wallace Smith, Ben Stringer and Royce Stringer.
In lieu of flowers, please make your memorial contribution to First Baptist Church Moss, C/O Tony Johnson, Pastor, 688 Sharon Moss Road, Laurel, MS 39443.
Visitation will be Monday, May 16, from noon to 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and interment will be in Moss Memory Gardens. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.