Mr. Earnest Joe Wooten, 59, of Wayne County passed from this life Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at University of Alabama at Birmingham.
He was born in Waynesboro on Sunday, Sept. 9, 1962, to Earnest Joe and Maxine Holliday Wooten. He worked in the oilfield as an offshore lead mechanic.
Mr. Wooten was preceded in death by his father Earnest Joe Wooten; mother Maxine Holliday Bufkin; and brother Steve Wooten.
He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years Teressa Wooten of Wayne County; two sons, Earnest Joe Wooten, III (Amber) of Wayne County and Khristopher Wooten (Kirsten) of Moselle; three brothers, Carl Wooten of Laurel, Dan Wooten (Darlene) of Wayne County and Wess Bufkin (Rhonda) of Crystal Springs; sister Debra Wooten or Wesson; 14 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation for Mr. Wooten will be from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at Freeman Funeral Home in Waynesboro. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Thomas Cochran and Rev. Deke Cochran officiating. Interment will be in Sellers Cemetery in Wayne County.
