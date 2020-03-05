Eddie Forrest Hutto, 75, of Laurel, gained passage to his Heavenly home, Sunday, March 1, 2020 while surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 25, 1944 in Laurel to his parents Forrest and Willie Mae Hutto.
Visitation was Tuesday and the funeral was Wednesday at Memory Chapel. Mr. Hutto’s earthy body was laid to rest at the Myrick Cemetery on Lower Myrick Road. Pastor Ray Newsome officiated.
He attended Grace Baptist Church. Mr. Hutto was a retired salesman in the oilfield business for more than 50 years.
Mr. Hutto was a loving, dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed being with his family and friends.
Mr. Hutto was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Patricia Clark Hutto; his parents Forrest and Willie Mae Hutto of Laurel; and brothers H.C., Gene and Wayne Hutto, all of Laurel.
Mr. Hutto is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of Laurel; sisters Eva Mae (Frank) Austin of Pascagoula and Mollie Debartolo of Orlando, Fla.; and brother Jimmy Hutto of Ellisville; along with a large family of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and special friends.
Pallbearers included James Clark, Preston Braddock, Jason Crane, Gabe
Field, Mark Richardson and Ron Richardson.
