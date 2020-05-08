Mr. Eddie Harold Cherry, 52, of Laurel passed from this life Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Laurel. He was born in Waynesboro on Friday, April 19, 1968 to Harold Cherry and Irene Smith Cherry.
He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Soso. He worked as a truck driver at Mississippi Transporters, Inc.
Mr. Cherry is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Sheri Wilson Cherry of Laurel; father Harold Cherry of Waynesboro; mother Irene Cherry of Waynesboro; twin brother Alton Cherry of Laurel; sister Amanda Fleming (Brian) of Shubuta; nephew Christopher Cherry; three nieces, Christol Cherry, Isabella Cherry and Jaylon Fleming; two great-nephews, Brody Parker and Zane Cherry.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Cherry was April 25 at David L. Smith Cemetery in Waynesboro. Rev. Josh Wootton officiated.
