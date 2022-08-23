Eddie L. Mosley Jr. passed from this life on Aug. 21, 2022. He was born March 28, 1957, in Laurel to E.L. “Cro-bar” Mosley and Leta Hill Mosley. He is survived by sister Freda M. Crow (Mike) and niece Gina Benigno (Chuck), all of Laurel.
Eddie was a resident of the Douglas Graham Group Home for the past 25 years. He enjoyed being there with the other residents, who became his extended family. The family expresses its appreciation to the many caregivers who watched over Eddie through the years. Special thanks to his favorite nurse CJ Higginbotham. Her care and kindness has been a great source of comfort.
Eddie took the gifts he received from God and utilized them to the fullest. He enjoyed his work assignments at the residence, but especially loved his work time at the work center in Sumrall. His work ethic and determination were just two of the qualities displayed throughout his life. However, Eddie’s most enduring character trait was his sweet and loving spirit that touched everyone he met. If you were the recipient of one of Eddie’s special hugs, then you were truly blessed.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
