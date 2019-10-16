Eddie is survived by his sister Terri McNeill and her children Ashley and Michael McNeill.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. James R. Stringer of Laurel.
Visitation was at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Wednesday. Graveside service followed at Matthew Cemetery in Laurel.
