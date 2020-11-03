Eddie O'Neal Loper passed to his heavenly home on Nov. 1, 2020.
He was born Oct. 25, 1942 to Omie and Ila Loper of Mobile, Ala. His family moved to Laurel in 1945. Eddie attended school in Laurel and graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1960. He was a star football player in high school, junior college, Jones Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi.
He worked with Gulf Oil as an engineer in New Orleans for 20 years. He also worked in Dallas for several years.
Eddie has an outstanding voice and was not shy to sing whenever asked.
He retired from Gulf Oil and moved to Nashville to record his music. He was friends with many recording artists, including Marty Robbins, Loretta Lynn and many others. Marty became a close friend of Eddie's and was involved in helping Eddie get started recording and writing music. Marty passed away approximately the same time Eddie's parents became ill and he moved back to Laurel to take care of his parents. At this time, he and his sister Sylvia Thrash Lowrimore took over the ownership of Lopers Laundry. After the deaths of his parents, Eddie married his wife, Linda.
Eddie and Linda together operated the business in Laurel for many years. He was a remarkable man and never met a stranger. He and Linda loved to travel and enjoyed giving his CD's to individuals as part of his Christian Ministry. They loved their church (First Baptist) and Eddie sang in the choir. Eddie was part of many clubs and organizations. Eddie was a good samaritan always helping someone in need. He always had a smile on his face and a golden heart. His laugh and love were contagious.
Eddie was preceded in death by his father Omie Loper; mother Ila Loper; brother Gary Loper; and sister Jean Loper Perry.
He is survived by his sister Sylvia Loper Thrash Lowrimore; nephews Tim Perry of Charlotte, N.C., Terry Perry of Hattiesburg, Gary Loper of Jackson and Shane and Neal Lowrimore, both of Hattiesburg; nieces Leslie Loper Herring of Hattiesburg and Dana Lowrimore Waugh of Birmingham, Ala.; and six great-nephews and four great-nieces.
Our hearts are broken from the loss of our dear Eddie, but we are comforted in knowing that Eddie is healed and singing in Heaven to our Lord and Savior. Rest in Peace Eddie O'Neal, we will forever cherish and miss you dearly.
Services will be graveside on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Hickory Grove Cemetery. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the funeral service will follow at 11.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.