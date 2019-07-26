Edith Earlene Hughes, born on Oct. 8, 1943 in Laurel passed from this life on July 26, 2019 at the age of 75.
Mrs. Hughes worked as a telephone operator with BellSouth and AT&T in Greenwood, Laurel, Hattiesburg and Meridian prior to her retirement. She was a long-standing member of Plainway Baptist Church, where she also served as church secretary after retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eli Robinson and Kathleen Piner Wiley; her husband of 43 years Sam Hughes Sr.; and brother Eli Robinson.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are two sons, Sam Hughes Jr. (Terri) of Norfolk, Va., and David Hughes (Kasha) of Laurel; daughters Dana France (Eddie) of Las Vegas and Daniele Hughes of Pensacola, Fla.; two sisters, Redenia Bruce (Donald) of Birmingham, Ala., and Janice Clark (Don) of Waynesboro; and five grandchildren, Nikki France White, Cory France, Maddox Hughes, Sydney Baker and Gavin Hughes.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Monday, July 29, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be at Memory Chapel on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with interment following in Sunset Gardens. Rev. Ken Johnson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Justin White, Cory France, Gavin Hughes, Maddox Hughes, Eddie Gibson, Brian Dennis, Kelly Pugh, Wesley Jones and Ashley Robinson.
