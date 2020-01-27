Edith Jones Walters, 93, of Laurel passed away Jan. 26, 2020. Edith was born on May 28, 1927 in Laurel and moved to Pascagoula five years ago to be close to her family.
Along with her parents Ernest Jones and Corean Blackledge Jones, Edith was preceded in death by her husband Deward Walters and her sister Nelline Jones Tant Anderson.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family extend their sincere gratitude to Clara Stanford and the staff at Clara’s Home in Moss Point for their care and compassion.
There will be a viewing at 2 p.m. and graveside service at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Millcreek Methodist Church Cemetery in Laurel. Jimmy Holder and Tommy Mosley will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Flint Walters, Harold Walters, Jimmy Jones, Joey Jones and Michael Howell.
