Edna H. “Carol” Pippen, born Jan. 29, 1932 in Poplar Bluff, Mo., passed away on April 4, 2019 at the age of 87.
Mrs. Pippen was a homemaker and a volunteer of the Salvation Army. She enjoyed reading and babysitting and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years Robert Pippen; sons Michael Pippen (Amanda), Darryl A. Glann and Kenneth Craven (Kim); and grandchildren Cameron Pippen, Phoebe Pippen and Cody Craven.
Services will be at Memory Chapel on Saturday, April 6. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with the service following at 10. Interment will be in Grace Baptist Church Cemetery, 62 Big Richardson Road, Laurel, MS 39443. Brother Randy Clark and Brother Ken Walters will be officiating.
