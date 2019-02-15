Edna Katherine Sumrall, 98, of Laurel, went home to be with the Lord, and her Valentine, on Feb. 14, 2019.
Services will be Sunday at Memory Chapel. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. and the service will follow at 4 p.m. Dr. Phil Sumrall and Dr. Richard Clark will officiate. Interment will be at Calhoun Cemetery.
Mrs. Sumrall was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years Ernest Morgan Sumrall; her parents Mae Viola Boles Dickinson and William Henry Dickinson Sr., of Hattiesburg; three sisters, Louise Smith, Dora Williams and Janice Stuart; two brothers, William Henry “Pap” Dickinson Jr., and R.L. “Bo” Dickinson; one great-granddaughter, Natalie Breann Suggs; and one great-great-granddaughter, Reese Harper Suggs.
She is survived by two sons and their wives, Benny Eugene (Carolyn) Suggs of Laurel and Philip Ernest (Angela) Sumrall of Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.; six grandchildren, Scott Suggs, Tracy Suggs (Andy) Fiala, Hallel Sumrall (Donnie) Smith, Adam Sumrall, Bethany Sumrall and Isaac Sumrall; eight great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; one sister, Betty Hembree of Hattiesburg; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a resident of the Calhoun Community for more than 70 years, a devout Christian and a member of the Indian Springs Baptist Church since 1958. Among her services to the church, she taught the Senior Women’s Bible Class for 20-plus years, sang in the choir and distributed literature to the homebound of her community until she could no longer drive. As an avid reader, a wonderful cook and an accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed serving others and loved her big family.
Pallbearers are grandsons and great-grandsons Adam Sumrall, Isaac Sumrall, Scott Suggs, Aaron Suggs, Ryan Suggs and Donnie Smith.
Being a matriarch of the church, she was an inspiration to generations and will be missed greatly.
