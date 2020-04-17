Edna Lee Rowell McClellan, a spunky little dark-haired girl, was born to Bennie Albert Rowell and Willa Ruth Thomas Rowell on Halloween 1938 in Heidelberg. She graduated in 1956 from Heidelberg High School, where she was a cheerleader, played drums in the band and was an All-District basketball player. She earned an Intensive Business Training Certification from Jones County Junior College and worked as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper in Laurel, Heidelberg and New Orleans.
Mrs. McClellan and her husband William Furman McClellan Jr. were the first couple to get married in the Philadelphia United Methodist Church parsonage on May 25, 1957. Although they briefly lived in New Orleans, Virginia Beach and Hattiesburg, the McClellans lived most of their lives among family and friends in Heidelberg, where Mrs. McClellan excelled at music, crafts and arts. In addition to playing piano, particularly church songs, Mrs. McClellan made beautiful birthday and wedding cakes, sewed most of her family’s clothes, created unique quilts often with Bible themes, crocheted ornaments and blankets, and crafted exquisite ceramic creations.
Mrs. McClellan, known as "Granny" or "Aunt Edna" by many who loved her, was preceded in death by her precious daughter Janice Kay McClellan; her parents B. A. and Willa Ruth Rowell; and her sister Bennie Ruth Rowell Newcomb.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 63 years William Furman McClellan Jr.; her daughter and son-in-law Tammy and Ray Laakso; the grandchildren she loved to spoil and their spouses Sarah and Grant Ollenburger, Paul and Whitney Laakso and Lauren and Oliver Navo; her two great-grandsons Easton Laakso and Cole Ollenburger; and her soon-to-be-born third great-grandchild. Granny loved her babies!
Although Mrs. McClellan was a lifelong member of Philadelphia United Methodist church and her father was on the board when the present church was built, the current coronavirus shelter-in-place order and the fact that the church was hit by the Easter day tornado leaves graveside services as the only option. Services for Mrs. McClellan will be Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m. at Philadelphia United Methodist Church Cemetery. For friends and family who want to attend the service virtually, it will be live streamed on the Philadelphia United Methodist Church Jasper county site. Her family thanks all the people who have supported her and William throughout her illness.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.