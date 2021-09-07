Edna Marguerite Pou Walker "Bubba," 98, passed away peacefully at her home in Laurel on Sept. 4, 2021.
She was born on July 2, 1923, to the late Wendell Morse Pou and Eloise Davis Cran Pou. She graduated from George S. Gardiner High School and attended the University of Mississippi, where she pledged Phi Mu Sorority.
She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, where she served as president of the Altar Guild for many years. She also worked with the shut-in meal delivery ministry through the church. She was previously active in the Laurel Little Theatre, a member of the Junior Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the Laurel Garden Club. She opened the first health-food store in Laurel known as The Sunflower Seed.
She was a caring and dedicated mother and treasured and loved her family unconditionally. She relished any occasion to gather family, and particularly loved Christmas. She made everyone feel as though they were the most special person in the room. No matter what life threw her way, she kept her sense of humor and her faith. She could be hilarious, and made everyone laugh all the time — even though sometimes that was not her actual intent!
She was a person of many interests as evidenced by her many collections, but she was most known for her extensive collection of more than 400 blue Santas. She loved the color blue and almost everything she owned or wore was blue. She was “true blue," as blue as her eyes — the color of constancy.
She is survived by her three children, Sandra Gray Walker Holmes, Cynthia Ward Walker (David Sheffield) and Wendell Ray Walker (Leon Waller). She is also survived by three grandchildren, Morrison Walker Lewis (Marti), Kelsey Walker Holmes Mitchell (James Gray) and Warren Walker Holmes (Anne).
Great-grandchildren are Emma Holmes Mitchell, Eleanor Walker Mitchell, Marian Joy Mitchell, Gabrielle Lane Holmes and Walker Dean Lewis. She is further survived by her sister Bonnie Pou Williams and brother Wendell Morse Pou Jr., and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by close family friend Bill Thames, who was like a second son to her, and her dear friends Lynn Clark and Peggy Smith O’Connell.
Preceding her in death were the father of her children Guy Morrison Walker II; and sisters Nell Pou Woods and Martha Jean Pou Moore.
The family expresses special recognition and gratitude to her devoted caregiver Liz Freeman. Her love, support, compassion and friendship over the years was a source of great comfort and has brought peace during difficult times. Gratitude is also expressed to her caregivers Tanya Burford, Deborah Braham and Brenda Johnson.
Services will be at First United Methodist Church of Laurel on Sunday, Sept. 12. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. and the service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be in Lake Park Cemetery. Rev. Daniel Hathorne will officiate.
