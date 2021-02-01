Edward A. Donald

Edward “Jojo” Allen Donald, 51, of Laurel died on Jan. 23, 2021 in Daytona, Fla. He was a truck driver for majority of his life and he worked for Abilene Trucking.
He was born on June 13, 1969 to George Donald and Brenda Donald in Laurel, where he resided until 2019 when he moved to Tennessee with his wife Rita Donald.
He was preceded in death by his father George Edward Donald; and grandparents Catherine Donald and John D. Donald.
He is survived by his mothers Brenda Donald and Mikki Donald Sims; and sisters Michelle Rozek and Cindy Donald. He is also survived by his wife Rita Donald; his sons Brett Donald, Dalton Donald and daughter Adryna Pitts; his three step-children daughter Robin Edwards, sons Michael Price and Dewayne Price; his four grandchildren granddaughter Abbigail Donald, grandsons Ian Donald, Kiefer VanOrden and Braydon Vanorden; his nine step-grandchildren grandsons Dalton Edwards, Alijah Price, Andrew Price and Jaylin Price, granddaughters Hailey Edwards, Abigail Price, Sara Price, Alex Price, and Khole Price; and six dogs (who he called his kids) Gizmo, Princess Diane Donald, Tank Tank, Rosie, Angel, and Daisy Mae.
May the Constant Love Of
Caring Friends Soften Your Sadness.
May Cherished Memories Bring You Moments
Of Comfort. May Lasting Peace Surround
Your Grieving Heart.
