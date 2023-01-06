Edward Allen Parrish

Edward Allen “Little Poochie” Parrish passed away Jan. 4, 2023 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Andrew “Andy” and Ada Clearman Parrish of Laurel; four older brothers, Thomas Leslie “Bud” Parrish, William O. “Billy” Parrish, Robert Lee “Bobby” Parrish and Richard Andy Parrish; two older sisters, Evelyn Claudine Parrish Long and Martha Ellen “Marty” Parrish Patrick; and his son Dr. William David Parrish.
Edward Served in the U. S. Army, was a police officer for the City of Laurel and, following years of traveling the country as a union pipefitter, became a dispatcher for the Jones County Sheriff’s Office until retirement. He was a member of Florence Congregational Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and security officer. He loved the people of this church and said, “I fell in love with the people but when we had lunch on Sundays my stomach fell in love with the people.” Edward enjoyed and loved being with his family and taking care of them. No matter what happened, he would be at their sides in a moment’s notice offering love, support and wise counsel. He enjoyed long drives and would always take the scenic route, enjoying life and what it had to offer. Edward also dabbled in poetry, using the pen name The Phantom Poet. If anyone ever locked themselves out of their car or home, The Phantom Poet would strike again.
Edward leaves behind his wife Sheila Parrish; his brother Jim Parrish (Dot) of Laurel; three children, Tina Parrish Hicks (Greg) of Gautier and Tara Parrish Clark and Hailey Parrish, both of Laurel; daughter-in-law Jennifer Parrish of Pascagoula and former daughter-in-law Teresa Parrish of Pascagoula; his grandchildren Mary “Meg” Salisbury, Kiel Green, Brittany Hill (Andrew), Houston Parrish, Anna Katherine Parrish, Thomas Hicks, Amelia Morgan (Andre), Nyla Parrish, Andrew “Bo” Clark and Lydia Parrish; great-grandchildren Ahnalee Hill, Liam Hill, Joey Salisbury, Brooklyn Parrish and Autumn Morgan; sister-in-law Wanda Nichols; special friends Vicki Gordon, Gene’O Gordon and Beth Buchanan Masters; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, other family members and many, many friends.
Services will be at Florence Congregational Methodist Church on Sunday, Jan. 8, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. and the service following at 3 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate.
Pallbearers will include Andrew “Bo” Clark, Kiel Green, Thomas Hicks, Andre Morgan, Houston Parrish and Joey Salisbury. Honorary pallbearers will include James Bennett, Tyler Crabtree, Brenn Dees, Danny Evans, Gene’O Gordon, Greg Hicks, Jim Parrish, Joe Perrett, Jim Smith, Winston Street and Jim Stricklin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Florence Congregational Methodist Church, 39 McFarland Rd, Heidelberg, MS 39439.
