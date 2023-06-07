Edward Earl Glasscock II

Edward Earl “Drake” Glasscock II, 53, of Laurel passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 in Laurel. He was born Sunday, Aug. 10, 1969, in Bloomington, Ill.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 8, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Mike West will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his mother Dee Sink Glasscock.
Survivors include his daughters Abbie Glasscock, Makenzie Glasscock and Kayleigh Glasscock; father Edward Earl Glasscock Sr.; and brother Eric Glasscock (Fran).
Pallbearers will be Landen Middleton, Clint Smith, Shawn McKenzie, Mark Womack, Mike Ruffin, Corbin Glasscock, Donald McKenzie, James McLemore and Blake Smith.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
