Edward Franklin Byrd, 80, passed away on April 9, 2022 at Archers Personal Care in Sandersville after a brief illness. He was born Feb. 25, 1942.
Ed was a kind-hearted person and loved playing music. When he was younger, he loved riding horses. He retired from Jones County Beat 3 as an equipment operator.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents William Myles and Flossie Marie Shedd Byrd; paternal grandparents John Millard Fillmore Byrd and Almeta Blackledge Byrd; maternal grandparents Wiley Uriah and Mary Darcus “Mollie” Rogers Shedd; sister Minnie Ree Byrd Sumrall (Marion Joe); and brother William Harold Byrd.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law Daniel Edward and Paula Byrd; and sister-in-law Gloria Byrd.
Pallbearers will be Derek Holder, Kenny Purvis, Junior Shedd, Robert West, Kent Hodge and Tommy Parker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Manning, Charles Williams, Johnny Broadway and Winston Street.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at Memory Chapel. Burial will be in Oakland Grove Baptist Church cemetery. Bro. Wayne Johnson will officiate.
The family thanks Dottie Archer and her staff at Archers Personal Care for the loving care that was given to Ed to make his final days comfortable.
