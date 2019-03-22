Edward Lee Jones of Soso was born on Feb. 6, 1942 in Bessemer, Ala., to Albert Lee Jones and Florence Estelle Nickless. He proudly served as sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and was employed by Georgia Pacific in Taylorsville for more than 20 years. He was a Christian by faith and a member of Faith Community Church of Soso.
It was 1963 in Houston, Texas, that he met his loving wife Chris Boyd. They were married in 1964, a union that lasted 54 years. Ed and Chris moved from Texas to Mississippi in 1982, where they raised their son.
He leaves behind his wife; his only son, Edward Lee Jones Jr.; four grandchildren, Brandon Gardner, Dylan and Haley Jones, and Jacob Bourne; one great grandchild, Elijah; his brother Dennis Jones and wife Shelba; nephew Justin Jones; sisters-in-law and their spouses Fay (Bobby), Mable and Pat (W.G.); and his many nieces and nephews, who he cherished and loved.
Services to be conducted by Rev. Max Foreman Monday, March 25, at Memory Chapel in Laurel. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the service at 11. Burial will be in his beloved State of Texas at San Jacinto Memorial Park in Houston.
