Edward “Ed” Roberts Jr., 84, passed away on May 23, 2023 surrounded by family and loved ones at his daughter’s home in Sacramento, Calif.
Born and raised in Clarke County, he was a longtime resident of Laurel and Petal. After serving his country in the United States Navy, Ed moved to Laurel, where he ran Roberts Sporting Goods for more than 20 years. After closing the store, he moved to Petal, where he opened Highway 42 Mini Storage and resided for more than 30 years, making a happy life with Zelene Burch.
Ed is survived by his daughter Tiffany Roberts-Taylor (Blu); brother Bobby Roberts; loved ones Zelene Burch, Nikki Williams (Kevin), Alisha Wilson (Tommy), Christopher McGregor, Zachary McGregor, Peri Lott (Dylan), Rob Howse (Kelly), Kayla Collier (Michael) and Landen Wilson; and many more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Virgie (Webb) Roberts; father Edward Roberts Sr.; and sisters Elaine Logan, Dorothy Slay and Donna McGregor (Chris).
A special thank you to Barbara Baker for her unconditional love and support caring for Ed for many years. Barbara left her home in Mississippi and, along with her daughter Paris, came to California to begin a new life while continuing to care for Ed, who lived nearly a decade with Alzheimer’s. His longevity was the direct result of the love and heroic care of Barbara, whose strength and compassion were surpassed only by her endless faith in Christ and His grace and mercy. We know Ed is in Heaven with his Savior, surrounded by his loved ones and looking forward to meeting the rest of his family and friends “some glad morning.”
Visitation will be Saturday, June 3, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A graveside military funeral will be in honor of his service in the Navy. He will be interred next to his mother and father at Evergreen Baptist Church in Shubuta, MS.
Pallbearers/honorary pallbearers will be Blu Taylor, Cardie Blackwell, Zac Blackwell, Darrell Blackwell, Lee Blackwell, Blake Blackwell, Larry Welborn, Chris McGregor, Zackary McGregor and Tommy Wilson.
