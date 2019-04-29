Edward “Dusty” Wedgeworth, 90, of Laurel passed away on April 27, 2019.
Mr. Wedgeworth was born July 8, 1928 in Laurel. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked at Masonite for 41 years. He enjoyed farming all of his life and received his greatest joy from his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a multitude of kids that he loved as his own.
He is survived by his wife Geneva Wedgeworth; son Randy Wedgeworth; daughter Stacey Welborn (Michael “Buford”); grandsons Cody Welborn, Kim Wedgeworth, Lee Kilpatrick and Korey Wedgeworth; great-grandchildren Juleeana Bosarge, Jack Walker, Luke Kilpatrick and Vera Newsome; sister Shirley Tisdale (Ernest); brother Gary Wedgeworth (Alberta); sister-in-law Mary Jo Wedgeworth; and a host of nieces and nephews, including Paula Chapa, Dwayne Tisdale and Mike Tisdale, who he loved as his own.
He was preceded in death by sons Kim Wedgeworth and Kevin Wedgeworth; parents Lem and Vermell Wedgeworth; brothers Bonnie Wedgeworth and Hilman Wedgeworth.
Services will be at Memory Chapel on Tuesday, April 30. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with the service to follow at 3:30. Rev. Jamie Aultman and Rev. Bob Robinson will officiate. Interment will follow in Sharon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Tisdale, Mike Tisdale, Jackson Tisdale, Joshua Tisdale, David Tisdale and Casen Tisdale.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
