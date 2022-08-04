Edwin Ellzey, 81, of Ellisville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at his home in Ellisville. He was born Tuesday, April 15, 1941, in Pensacola, Fla.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. at Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellisville. Landry Gatlin will conduct the services. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his father William Jennings Bryan Ellzey; his mother Lilly Louvenia Anderson Ellzey; his brother Jerry Mack Ellzey; and sister Ann Merritt.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years Nelda Ellzey; sons David Ellzey and Raz Ellzey; daughters Kayla Sherman, Dottie Whatley and Lynn Blackwell (Darrell); sister Barbara Quesinberry; grandsons Lee Blackwell (Sara), Evan Ellzey and Brycen Ellzey; granddaughters Dianne Flynn (Cody) and Kelli Bryant (Brandon); great-grandsons Jake Sherman, Cyrus Sherman, Riggen Flynn, Clayton Blackwell, Bradlee Blackwell and Will Blackwell; and great-granddaughters Gracie Blackwell and Sailor Bryant.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Barber, Cody Flynn, Lee Blackwell, Joel King, Hal Whithead and Robbie Sherman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bradlee Blackwell, Will Blackwell, Jake Sherman, Cyrus Sherman, Clayton Blackwell, Chris Robertson, Dustin Gatlin, Billy Quesinberry and Shane Odom.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
